 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford schools

Stafford county schools

  • 0

Early Childhood Centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information call 540/368–2559.

Students of The Week were Zoey Jones, Matiullah Khatibi, Kaelyn Hatcher, Dakota Fields, Alayna Hoover–Dodd, Elyce Jackson, Muhammed Lakhlifi, Ethan Paz, Xavier Martinez–Grinder, Isabella Ontiveros, Zion Davis, Ariana Orosco Cueva, Autumn Lewis, Miles Parker, Deborah Escobar Hernandez, Zachary Pion and Alanis Hernandez Cruz.

Students recognized for Responsibility, the Word of The Month for October, were Alejandra Gil Escobar, Jada Johnson, Kalaiah Lewis and Christopher Woodruff.

Involved parents for the month of October were Maria Bersabe Delgado, Josie Douglas, Marie Escobar Hernandez, Jamie Mark, Neeky Patel, Magdalena Quinteros, Leta Kile, Bibi Akhtar, Carmen Lopez, Betsey Larson, Ester Onoja, Tynika Carthens, Alysine Choudry, Jaynasha Coy–Thomas, Shamarr Coleman, Kathleen Moody, Taniya Alston, Sarahi Torrez, Clarissa Johnson, Ashley Williams, Edward Smith Jr., C.J. Williams Jr., Barbara Mawolo, Esther Fialor, Hamelmal Foster, Humaira Sarwari, Jacquelyn Murdock, Brittany Emery and Kandice Baker.

People are also reading…

Purple Star Designations

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact for Military Children has awarded five Stafford County public schools with 2022 Purple Star Designation: Margaret Brent Elementary and North Stafford High School for the first time, Rockhill, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools for the second time. The Virginia Purple Star Designation applies to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.

Purple Star Designation is valid for three years. Schools must continue to demonstrate a commitment to the military community and reapply for designation.

Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Margaret Brent, Rockhill, Rocky Run, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools, and North Stafford High School hold Purple Star Designation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High-Schoolers Get Set to Face Off at Second Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division is looking for teams of high-schoolers in public, private and governor’s schools from Richmond to Stafford County and throughout the Northern Neck to compete in the High School Innovation Challenge at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus in the spring.

CHCORI BATTALION RAIDERS EXCEL IN JROTC COMPETITION

The CHCORI Battalion JROTC Raider All-Male Team won first place medals in four events in its division and the first place overall trophy for the Male Division in recent competition at Orange County High School.

Fredericksburg teen's art inspires thousands

Fredericksburg teen's art inspires thousands

Sofia Pineda, an 18-year-old senior at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg with Down syndrome, was the star of a recent “Art & Activism” event hosted by Germanna Community College’s Student Activities department that was part of a voter registration drive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert