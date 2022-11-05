Stafford county schools

Early Childhood Centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information call 540/368–2559.

Students of The Week were Zoey Jones, Matiullah Khatibi, Kaelyn Hatcher, Dakota Fields, Alayna Hoover–Dodd, Elyce Jackson, Muhammed Lakhlifi, Ethan Paz, Xavier Martinez–Grinder, Isabella Ontiveros, Zion Davis, Ariana Orosco Cueva, Autumn Lewis, Miles Parker, Deborah Escobar Hernandez, Zachary Pion and Alanis Hernandez Cruz.

Students recognized for Responsibility, the Word of The Month for October, were Alejandra Gil Escobar, Jada Johnson, Kalaiah Lewis and Christopher Woodruff.

Involved parents for the month of October were Maria Bersabe Delgado, Josie Douglas, Marie Escobar Hernandez, Jamie Mark, Neeky Patel, Magdalena Quinteros, Leta Kile, Bibi Akhtar, Carmen Lopez, Betsey Larson, Ester Onoja, Tynika Carthens, Alysine Choudry, Jaynasha Coy–Thomas, Shamarr Coleman, Kathleen Moody, Taniya Alston, Sarahi Torrez, Clarissa Johnson, Ashley Williams, Edward Smith Jr., C.J. Williams Jr., Barbara Mawolo, Esther Fialor, Hamelmal Foster, Humaira Sarwari, Jacquelyn Murdock, Brittany Emery and Kandice Baker.

Purple Star Designations

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact for Military Children has awarded five Stafford County public schools with 2022 Purple Star Designation: Margaret Brent Elementary and North Stafford High School for the first time, Rockhill, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools for the second time. The Virginia Purple Star Designation applies to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.

Purple Star Designation is valid for three years. Schools must continue to demonstrate a commitment to the military community and reapply for designation.

Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Margaret Brent, Rockhill, Rocky Run, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools, and North Stafford High School hold Purple Star Designation.