Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Melanie Hughes, a Rising Star Early Childhood teacher, was selected as an outstanding rock star teacher during this past year. The Nest Realty of Fredericksburg sponsored a program that selected teachers and paraprofessionals from 40 area public schools. Hughes received a certificate of appreciation and $100.
Students of the Week were Lyam Corral–Moreira, Hadia Askari, Jorge Cosme Herrera, Lucas Alvarado, Auria Ausbrooks, Gerhard Aguinada Pinto and Aaron Newsone–Johnson.
Involved parents for the month of March were David Lamptey, Doreen Lamptey, Tendra Nelson, Molly Woodruff, Penny Johnson, LaKeesha Woodson, Jacqueline Henriquez, Tierra Ashby, Christina Mercado, Nykia Carter–Wortman, Erika Chavez, Kamsat Sor, Shakia Rivers, Rene Figgins, Jerraya Johnson, Ashley Stull, Julie Vogan, Zuleyka Ramos Montalvo, Ahmed Slamani, Sana Slamani, Kayla Spriggs, Linda Squire, Trefeann Usman, and the Perez–Solis and August families.