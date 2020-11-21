 Skip to main content
Stafford County schools
Stafford County schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is accepting applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Elijah Samlal, Aryanna Copeland Aleena Shook, Arash Qayumi, Aurora Johnson, Khyree Wilson, Mia Huby, Dalton Goodman, Rileigh Miller, Nevaeh Dawson, Deena Tawafsheh, Skylar Sears, Romel Parada Flores, Reign Kinard, Ethan Mondragon, Brooklynn Knightner and Davion Jones.

Local students have been recognized for academic achievement by their colleges and universities.

