Stafford schools

Stafford county schools

Early Childhood Centers

Medicaid and the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) are a part of the Stafford County Public Schools and the Head Start programs. Both programs provide health benefits to children through age 18. Parents needing insurance for their children can reach Denise Homan at 540/368-2559, ext. 767019 at Rising Star Early Childhood Center or DSS at 540/658-4118.

Students of the Week were Kane Little, Matthew Hernandez Ramos, Jasper Herron, Z’Yon Jones, Hanna Keirn, Everett Gallagher, Luna Mora, Nathan Paz, Raihan Omerzai, Somaya Qayumi, Kaitlyn Kom, Alayah Parrish, Ava Lewis, Natani Stephensen, Paislee Franklin, Samuel Ramos Midence and Kairi

Jackson.

