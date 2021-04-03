Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of the Week were Cecelia Connolly Burke, James Spence, Aquan Chapman Jr., Arianna Argueta, Amias Brooks, Fardin Askari and Kaycee Ayala Aguirre.
Involved parents for the month of March were Victoria Winn, Alaina Beckham, Walid Noori, Angela Marshall, Bemah Boateng, Doris Asante, Haja Bangura, Kara Stansbury, Yessica Nunez, Shahzad Saleem, Sheza Saleem, Stephanie Smith, Ingris Arevalo, Amber Belet, Dahiana Guzman, Cynthia Olson, Cynthia Ritchie, Tiffany Tatar, Russ Hass, Erika Hass, Michael Olukoya, David Lamptey, Doreen Lamptey, Tendra Nelson, Molly Woodruff and Omotayo Fasanmi.