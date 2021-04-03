 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford County Schools
0 comments

Stafford County Schools

  • 0

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.

Students of the Week were Cecelia Connolly Burke, James Spence, Aquan Chapman Jr., Arianna Argueta, Amias Brooks, Fardin Askari and Kaycee Ayala Aguirre.

Involved parents for the month of March were Victoria Winn, Alaina Beckham, Walid Noori, Angela Marshall, Bemah Boateng, Doris Asante, Haja Bangura, Kara Stansbury, Yessica Nunez, Shahzad Saleem, Sheza Saleem, Stephanie Smith, Ingris Arevalo, Amber Belet, Dahiana Guzman, Cynthia Olson, Cynthia Ritchie, Tiffany Tatar, Russ Hass, Erika Hass, Michael Olukoya, David Lamptey, Doreen Lamptey, Tendra Nelson, Molly Woodruff and Omotayo Fasanmi.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
Announcements

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to help parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops participated, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert