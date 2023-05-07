Early childhood centers
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers are continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.
Involved parents for the month of April were Tynika Carthens, Esther Onoja, Tonio Peters, Brittana Morelock, Sarah Dixon, Alicia Hager, Julia Brosnan, Carrie Burizan, Maria Santos, Esmeralda Estrada, Esther Fialor, Kristi-Anna Birchenough, Celia Nunez, Annette Leal Larry, Jackeline Ojeda, Hamelmal Foster and Jacquelyn Murdock.
Students recognized for cooperation for the month of April were Asra Rahimi, Joel Choudry and Estrella Salazar.