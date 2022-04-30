 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stafford County Schools

  • 0

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of The Week were Amari Brown, Samuel Scalese, Kyrie Tomlinson, Chase Edwards, Jada–Rose Davis, Isaiah Hernandez, Nathaniel McKoy, Donte Watson, Jennifer Ramirez Ramirez, Matthew Moore, Isaiah Silver, Quymaine Jones, Jurnee Hill, Michael Osorio Ramos, Madeline Hobson and Mustafa Raja.

Students recognized for cooperation, the word of the month for April, were Kevin Garcia Rivera, Kayhaan Omarzada and Dartanian Bennett.

Involved parents for the month of April were Ashleigh Bryant, Joey Bates, Meghan Bates, Jancy Hill, Latasha Williams, Tamia Williams, Oluwafemi Tijani, Latoya Graddy, Annette Spearman, Stephanie Cornish, Mimi Tunaya, Jessica Godbey, Maxine Thatcher, Diana Bernal, Laiza Gargasht, Ingrid Mejias–Parra and April Haskell.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Elks Lodge honors fallen officers

Fredericksburg Elks Lodge No. 875 recently donated $500 to the Fredericksburg Law Enforcement United chapter; another $500 was also donated to the Spotsylvania LEU Chapter.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert