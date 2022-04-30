Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of The Week were Amari Brown, Samuel Scalese, Kyrie Tomlinson, Chase Edwards, Jada–Rose Davis, Isaiah Hernandez, Nathaniel McKoy, Donte Watson, Jennifer Ramirez Ramirez, Matthew Moore, Isaiah Silver, Quymaine Jones, Jurnee Hill, Michael Osorio Ramos, Madeline Hobson and Mustafa Raja.
Students recognized for cooperation, the word of the month for April, were Kevin Garcia Rivera, Kayhaan Omarzada and Dartanian Bennett.
Involved parents for the month of April were Ashleigh Bryant, Joey Bates, Meghan Bates, Jancy Hill, Latasha Williams, Tamia Williams, Oluwafemi Tijani, Latoya Graddy, Annette Spearman, Stephanie Cornish, Mimi Tunaya, Jessica Godbey, Maxine Thatcher, Diana Bernal, Laiza Gargasht, Ingrid Mejias–Parra and April Haskell.