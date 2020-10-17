 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.

Students of The Week were Nayeli Dominguez–Acosta, Maxton Smiechowski, Aria Noori, Harper Donohue, Estrellita Del Cid Nolasco, Ky–mani French, Kingnajaee Lewis, Joseph Fuentealba, Mohammad Huzaifa Khan, Braden Figgins, Ryleigh Johnson, Sa’Niyah–Isabella Todd, Ahmaije Jackson, Abraham Vasquez and Amari DeLarge–Lee.

Top involved classroom parent for the month of September was Zena Smith.

