Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will continue to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–2023 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.

Students of The Week were Connor Brown, Brayden McBride–Barnes, Kourtnei Smith, Keila Normanyo, Briana Ohr, Edwin Rivera Romero Jr., Reilynn Kile–Johnson, Jad Hourania, Sebastian Mayorga, Zachary Pion, Shawnte Littles, Ombelline Megne Fone, Connor Montgomery, Nyla Wyatt, Jace Mickens, Bibi Hussaini, Asher Parker, Ashton Overton and Nirvaan Kumar.

STAFFORD EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Stafford Education Foundation recently awarded a total of $6,000 in Future Educator scholarships to seven Stafford County Public Schools high school seniors across the school division. The SEF provides scholarships annually to college-bound students pursuing a degree in education.

General scholarship recipients included Leah German of Brooke Point High School; Aidan Brown and Mary Guckian of Colonial Forge High School; Brooke Pickeral and Elizabeth Watts of Mountain View High School; and Ryan Hoy of North Stafford High School.

Diversity Scholarship recipients included Aidan Brown and Talia Thomas of Colonial Forge High School.

SCPS Executive Director of Human Resources Patrick Byrnett presented scholarship recipients with a letter of intent that provides them an invitation to return to the school division as a teacher with SCPS upon earning their teaching credentials.

For more information or to donate to SEF, visit thestaffordeducationfoundation.com.