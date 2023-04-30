Early childhood centers
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers are continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.
Students of The Week were Harold Granados Lopez, Amy Gonzalez Membreno, Monroe Green, Elijah Ferrell, Alayna Hoover–Dodd, Hanna Keirn, Freya Johnsen, Zion Davis, Isabella Ontiveros, Matias Mentzer, Arleth Ochoa Zelaya, Elyse Freeman, Harper Morelock, Bryanna Durham, Rosellian Harris, Avery Franklin and Wyatt Loscalzo.