Stafford County Schools
Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application and one will be sent to you.

Students of the Week were Kian Saleem, Touria Elarchi, Queen Ashiann Brent, Estrellita Del Cid Nolasco, Ky-mani French, Davian Estrella, Maximus Cavalier, Riley Ingerson, Nylah Davis, Ryleigh Johnson, Anderson Bonilla Cruz, Alexander Cruz, Nolan Cheetham, and Lillian Coe.

