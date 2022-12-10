Stafford county schools

Early Childhood Centers
Students of The Week were Emily Vazquez Chavez, Khujasta Naibzada, Zeria Leung, Gabina Vasquez Amaya, Maya Mendoza, Giancarlo Irizarry, Isaiah Sanchez, Da’von Townsel, Ellianna Sarpong, Jackson Rivers, Mirielle Owusu Agyemang, Asra Rahimi, Brénton Hoffman, Waylon Splain, Oliver Loudon, Malachi Sanders and Miah Foster.
Tags
- Childhood Education Center
- Virginia Preschool Initiative
- Program
- Education
- Student
- Application
- School Year
- Head Start
- Ava Coulter
- Matthew Argueta
- Joel Choudry
- Zia Ballard
- Leah Carrillo Fonseca
- Marcus Garner
- Obed Barahona Torrez
- Emma Bennett
- County
- Lydia Brown
- Lukas Drash
- Sophie Douglas
- Kamaya Frame
- Ozair Hamidi
- Freya Johnsen
- Owen Elswick
- Ciara Parham
- Elijah Ferrell
- Amy Gonzalez Membreno
- Harold Granados Lopez
- October
- Maria Bersabe Delgado
- Alejandra Gil Escobar
- Akhtar
- Marie Escobar Hernandez
- Josie Douglas
- Designation
- Elementary School
- School
- Virginia Council
- North Stafford High School
- Military
- Ext.
- Dss
- Law
- Parents
- Denise Homan
- Childhood Center
- Benefit
- Closet
- Clothing
- Volunteer
- Valerie Irizarry
- Worker
- Allyson Romero
- Clothes
- Ellianna Sarpong
- Da'von Townsel
- Jackson Rivers
- Mirielle Owusu Agyemang
- Isaiah Sanchez
- Asra Rahimi
- Giancarlo Irizarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!