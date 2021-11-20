Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
The Early Childhood Education Centers would like to thank the school board members and central office staff who helped distribute more than 700 hot Thanksgiving meals to pre-K families on Nov. 15.
Students of the Week were Ivana Squire, Alexis Tapia Solis, Keila Normanyo, Elijah Ferrell, Talha Rahimi, Aidan Kamara, Arely Morales Vidals, Emily Vazquez Chavez, Camdyn Cook, Javeon Lewis, Skylar Smith, Levi Thomas, Aadil Bilal, Prince Lee Jr., Asher Parker, Kattaleya Jarrett and Elizabeth Crawford.
