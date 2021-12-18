Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will begin accepting applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year on Jan. 4. For more information about the program, call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Brandie Chunn, Amira Usman, Karissa Washburn, Qua’Von Dawkins, Heymy Amaya Martinez, Somaya Qayumi, Mhdot Wujira, Ezra Ntim, Zaria Relford, Ameelah Brown, London Newton, James McClain, Itzayane Rosas Rico, Jace Mickens, McKenna Richardson, Noah Sherman, Ashton Overton, Dylan Teo Menendez, Clifford Parr Jr., and Xander Claros.

Children recognized for kindness, the word of the month for December, were Huma Sadat, Kevin Garcia Rivera, Camdyn Cook, Cloe Galvez–Sanchez, Allison Castro Castro and Manha Sher.

Involved parents for the month of December were Silvia Cavalier, Ruth Veloz, Christopher Kirchner, Nicole Balk, Justin Balk, Keiera Harris, Roxanna Zavala, Dolly Stone, Traci Loscalso, Jamie Sellers, Victoria Bennett, Destin Johnson, Mimi Tunaya, and the Burnett and Mangin families.