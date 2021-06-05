 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.

Students of the Week were David Romero Yanez, Amy Umana, Mariska Stark, Jacob Myers, Nimia Kaur Corum, Denis Goodman, Rileigh Miller, Isaiah Austin, Eden Perez Lopez, Allison Hernandez, Malique Ferrell and Brooklyn Knightner.

Involved parents for the month of May were Syed Aqell Zaidi, Reakia Haley, and the Saleem and Samlal families.

