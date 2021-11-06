 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs are continuing to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.

Students of the Week were Gracie Jett, Sophia Kiker, Yisogo Obadimu, Paislee Compton, DeCorian Dill, Aubrey Errett, Dylan Gomez, Rosellian Harris, Dylan Winn, Elyse Freeman, Manuel Guardado, Emran Saadat, Mason Reyes Hernandez, Jurnee Hill, Bentley Newton, Isabella Garcia Alvarez and Sadie Mae Tones.

