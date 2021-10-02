Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application.
Students recognized for fairness for September were Camdyn Cook, Aidan Murphy and Isabella Blackman–Lewis.
Involved parents for the month of September were Rebecca Burnworth, Alexandra Drash, Shanasia Carter, Megan Kala, Sarah Lovas, Katrina Watts, Sana Salamani, April McDowell, Chelsea Parker, Tiffany Twine, Latrica Foster, Brenda Lowe, Jessica Compton, Ana Menendez, Nakisha Turner, Tivoli Dickerson, Christina Dixon, Kris Sandbakken, Chrissy Starich, Keshia Whitmire, Jeniqua Adebayo, Bendi Brorson, and the Shook, Williams, Cullipher, Kumar, Lopez, Wilson and Ouzouhou–Osorio families.