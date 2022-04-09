 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of the Week were Ivana Squire, Jayce Anderson, Angelina Torres Garcia, Estrellita Del Cid Nolasco, Kamryn Barco, Jounir Alfy, Violet Delgado Carranza, Jaden De La Torre Zavala, Victoria Bigord, Marjorie Lainez–Gutierrez, Deborah Escobar Hernandez, Mia Velazquez Dominguez, Lei’Lani Monroe, Idris Qadire, Adalynn Franklin, Amyah Durgan and Lyndon Campbell.

ROCKY RUN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Siam Kerdsil, a third grader at Rocky Run Elementary School, has been selected to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM program this summer near Washington, D.C. Siam was nominated by his school counselor for his exceptional maturity, scholastic merit and leadership potential.

