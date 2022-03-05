Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of the Week were Raymond Coates, Mohammad Muhsen, Ahad Chamkanay, Jionni Marasco, Huzaifa Ali, Dakota Fields, Jocelyn Garcia Bernal, Mechai Wade, Nyheem Dixon, Maria Del Cid Nolasco, Jannat Majid, Nifemi Tijani, Ivy Pleitez, McKinley Perkinson, Kaya Smith, Sadie–Mae Tones, Ryan Hayes and Cloe Galvez Sanchez.
Students recognized for character education respect for February were Sophia Kiker, Ashley Ticuru Ortiz, Cai Nelson, Lucas Bermudez and Ivy Pleitez.
Involved parents for February were Stephanie Lusk, Justin Tillman, Tymetia Tillan, Julie Brosnan, Charlie Morrow, Shannon Morrow, Deandra Neal, Nicole Sherman, Chelsea Parker, Ahmed Slamani, Maria Quiroz Cordova, Brittany Elliott, Sana Slamani, Ana Menendez, Destin Johnson, Joseph Bates, Desera Lewis, Lekeesha Woodson, Meghan Bates, Yazmin Rodriguez, Luzvin Urban, Mohammad Sediq, Latoya Graddy, Nargis Waziry, Bessie Lopez, Joseph Hill, Tania Mendoza, Doug Mangin, Kaare Mangin and Jancy Hill.