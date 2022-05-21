 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stafford County Schools

  • 0

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students recognized for dependability, the word of the month for May, were Jounir Alfri, Zah’Mir Day and Grace Hicks.

Involved parents for the month of May were Gabriella Arriaza, Karmen Flores, Elizabeth Quinteros, Nicole Balk, Justin Balk, Elizabeth Perez, Tiffany Twine, Latoya Graddy, Jancy Hill, Jaimie Mark, Heath Murphy, Sana Slamani, Alexandra Drash, Chelsea Parker, Igrid Mejas Parra, April McDowell, Vernelle Jasmin, Lauren Williams, Paulette Valentino, Laiza Gargasht, Latishia Durham, Patty Grogg, Cynthia Wood, Katrina Watts, Yamiletha Giron, Hasnae Zaroul and Janneth Sandoval; the Mohammed, Sellers and Ouzouhou–Osorio families; and the parents of Mrs. Bennett’s classroom.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert