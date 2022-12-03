Stafford county schools

Early Childhood Centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.

Clothing Closets are located at Rising Star and at North Star. You do not have to be a Head Start parent to visit the clothing closets. Contact a Family Service Worker when planning to visit the clothing closets or looking for clothes.

Students of the Week were I’eyanna–Simone McDonald, Giovanni Marmolejos, Taelynn Kandeh, Ryder Jackson, Kalaiah Lewis, Liam Martin Najera, Mariah Gause, Dayana Rice, Jah’ni Taplah, Matias Mentzer, Effat Rasekh, Arely Morales Vidals, Huna Wahaj, Alejandra Gil Escobar, Heavenly Riollano and Zainab Karimi.

Students recognized for honesty, the word of the month for November, were Hanna Keirn and Adriel Ajibola.

Involved parents for the month of November were Alison Johnson, Candi Remsa, Craig Tones, Jendy Gomez, Tiffany Twine, Ashley Stull, Hamelmal Foster, Kristi–Anna Birchenough, Carmen Rodriguez–Paz, Jackeline Ojeda, Annette Marie Leal, Jacquelyn Murdock, Esther Fialor, Barbara Awume, Brendan Gerardo, Janine Gerardo, Daniel Smith, Melissa Smith, Allyson Romero, Destin Johnson–Ware, Ana Menendez, Darlene Moneymaker, Ashleigh Bryant, Valerie Irizarry, Natia Pollard, Josie Douglas, Edith Martinez and Kandice Baker.

Clothing Closet volunteers were Nicole Balk, Valerie Irizarry, Betsey Larson, Allyson Romero and Brittana Morelock.