Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will continue to accept online and paper applications for Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–2023 school year. For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call 540/368-2559.

Early Head Start classes will continue through the summer.

COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL

Alec Amador, a 2022 graduate of Colonial Forge High School, has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Amador will study Korean in the Republic of Korea from September 2022 through May 2023 before returning to Virginia to commence an engineering program at Virginia Tech in the fall of 2023.

Amador, competitively selected out of thousands of applications from across the United States, is one of 15 students who will study Korean this coming academic year. Amador will receive formal language instruction at Hanyang University in Seoul, live with a host family, visit culturally significant sites, and experience the local culture as part of an immersion environment.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Norah Iona Sutton, a 2022 graduate of Stafford High School, has been named a Park Scholar at North Carolina State University. Sutton is one of 42 students in the class of 2026 to receive the scholarship valued at approximately $116,000 for in-state students and $208,000 for out-of-state students.

As a Park Scholar, Sutton will have access to opportunities for innovative enrichment activities such as grants for undergraduate research and study abroad. Sutton plans to major in chemical engineering.