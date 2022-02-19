Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Arianna Argueta, Amir Kingsberry, Samantha Chhim, Aqra Bibi Shakir, Quashad Dawkins, Ivan Munoz Guardado, Christopher Woodruff, Abouzar Khan, Kevin Garcia Rivera, Victoria Virula Virula, Hadia Askari, Amalia Dawson, Zah’mir Day, Hafzy Anas, Annabelle Rodriguez Renderos, Eric Graham and Theresa Fitzgerald.