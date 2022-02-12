Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Connor Brown, Matthew Villatoro–Umana, Serenity Alston, Oluwateniola Aderukuola, Joselyn Applewhite, Sofia Arif, Ariany Zelaya Marquez, Daniel Valdez, Ryder Jackson, Leilani Crawley, Leah Saucedo–Noguez, Ava’Marie Peterson, Skylar Carter–Wortman, Justin Tillman II, Honesti Johnson and Zion Burnett.