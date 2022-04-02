Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–2023 school year. For more information call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Matthias Perez Boamah, Yeyli Alvarez Lopez, Paislee Compton, Marie Affran, Tristan Lewis, Madadi Ramiz, Lila Camacho, Domenica Cisnero–Cruz, Josiah Navarro–Covert, Skylar Smith, Braden Figgins, Royalty Webb, Christopher Degan, Kentae Davis Jr., Fermin Alvarez Mora and Jamila Ouzouhou–Osorio.
Involved parents for the month of March were Jancy Hill, Joseph Hill, LaToya Graddy, Tamia Williams, Sana Slamani, Heather Murphy, Annette Spearman, Latasha Williams, Tymetia Tillman, Oluwafemi Tijani, Meghan Bates, Joey Bates, Michelle Parr, Clifford Parr, Jessica Compton, Alexandra Drash, Kanisha McGriff, Phillip Barco, Emerald Winfrey, Quaid Dawkins, Darlin Forseco, Ingrid Mejas, Antonio Peters, Pavan Kumar, Pooja Dalal, and the Waldron and Restivo families.
Children recognized for perseverance, the word of the month for March, were Mhdot Wujira, Ameelah Brown, Aubree Fitzgerald and Ziah Davis.