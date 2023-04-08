Early childhood centers

Students of the Week were Kamryn Barco, Mason Alexander, Leah Carrillo Fonseca, Nyheem Dixon, Lukas Drash, Matthew Argueta, Sophia Arriaza, Trinity Lamberson, Obed Barahona Torrez, Ziah Davis, Reilynn Kile–Johnson, Sara Bashir, Luca Guevara–Nunez, Nicole Cruz Lopez, Aiden Dorsey, Dejon Boyd Jr., Miah Foster and Nicolai Leslie.

Gayle Middle School

Gayle Middle School qualified for the Junior Beta Club 2023 National Convention in all areas at the Virginia Regional Leadership Summit. Twenty-three Junior Beta Club members attended the leadership summit, the first in which the school has participated. The school also received an Outstanding Leadership School award.

Rachel Calhoun, Helen Gomez, Abigail Hernandez and Ryan Wickham took part in Beta officer training. Additionally, Jemima Agble, Chloe Hernandez, Finn Longworth, Brianna Reifsteck and Brycen Tamayo attended the leadership summit and training sessions. Anna Maxfield was selected as a regional leadership representative and has the opportunity to compete for selection as a national leadership ambassador.

Steven Belk, Stephen Brown, Walter Bruehs, Keira Ceniceros, Layan Elbedewy, Hannah Gionet, Aubrey Grayson, Sophia Harris, Meredith Hodges, Joey O’Hara, Peyton Pennel, Harmony Quarles and Lillian Starich participated in challenges for which GMS is a national qualifier.