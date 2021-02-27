 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of the Week were Orlis Villatoro, Nash English, Elijah Frimpong, Noah Velarde, Jannah Sheikh, Robert Aginde, Tatyanna Woodson and Valerie Naranjo Garcia.

Involved parents for the month of February were Marjorie Garcia, Reakia Haley, Sarah Merhai, Brandon Samlal, Missy Anthony, Bemah Boateng, Jennifer Mondragon, Bobbie Blunkall, Robyn Peterson, Johanna Gutierrez, Lidia Cruz, Jose Negron, Cristopher Triana, Shannon Triana, Al Qamah Khan, Alaina Beckham, April Gomez, Nancy Vidals Sanchez, Jaclyn Shenton, Beonka Frye, Alfa Hernandez, Bendik Brorson, Kimberly Greenwalt, Ingrid Mejias, Nina Kar–Corum, Ana Maricela Aguirre and the Way family.

