Stafford schools

Stafford county schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information call 540/368-2559.

Students of The Week were Harold Granados Lopez, Amy Gonzalez Membreno, Kingston Griffin, Elijah Ferrell, Ozair Hamidi, Owen Elswick, Freya Johnsen, Ciara Parham, Abouzar Khan, Ziah Davis, Arleth Ochoa Zelaya, Elyse Freeman, Harper Morelock, Bryanna Durham, Ombelline Megne Fone, Avery Franklin and Gracie Bailey.

