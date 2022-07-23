 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford county schools

Matthew Meyer, an incoming senior at Stafford High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C., area, July 22–29.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Meyer was elected Chairman of the District of Columbia Council of the Whole during his week at D.C. Boys State, which was sponsored by American Legion Post 290 in Stafford County and American Legion Post 8 in Washington.

