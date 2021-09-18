Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application.
Early Childhood Centers welcomes the following staff members: Carie Staley, Molly Thomas, Andrea Landauer, Michelle Britain, Heather Ayers, Carolyn Eaton, Ghada Gad, Casi Ortega, Carla Baez, Jacqueline Argano, Heela Barakzai, Noor Moussa, Nyasia Jones, Kimberly Gilbert, Ana Berrios, Madina Hamid, Dyana Ghafoory, Donna Phipps, Melissa Steffens, Luisa Pozzuto, Taylor Roberson, Leslie Hooben, Tona Smith, Brandi Huffman, Caroline Nachem, Janette Massino, Taniya Puig, Crystal Alton, Sarah Campesi, Whitney Shelton, Susan Young, Precious White, Phylicia Cedeno, Melissa Donohue, Trina Campbell, Mary Sayegh, Stephanie Farewell and Selenia Hawkins.
Involved parents for the month of August were Pavan Kumar, Pooja Dalal, Roberto Restivo, Kostadinka Restivo, Sidney Sellers, Jamie Sellers, Walter Godbey Jr., Jessica Godbey, Bessie Lopez, Leland Warren, Allison Warren, Mohammad Sediq and Nargis Waziry.
GAYLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jeremy Utt, an eighth-grade mathematics and geometry teacher, is the 2021 recipient of the Master Teacher of Honor Award from Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education. Utt joins a select group of remarkable educators who have been recognized with this honor since 2011.
Since the award’s establishment, KDP has named very few teachers with the Master Teacher of Honor distinction. To earn this designation, an educator must among many things have more than 15 years of classroom teaching experience; submit evidence of professional development, leadership, community service and exceptional contributions to the education profession; and demonstrate a commitment to integrity and high standards in the classroom.