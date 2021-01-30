Stafford County schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application and one will be mailed to you.
Students of the Week were Bentley Newton, Caylie Williams, Elias Valdez, Christian Morone, Huzaifa Ali, Amira Usman, Donovan Harris and Nazeem Sellidj.
Involved parents for the month of January were Stephanie Drury, Brittany Freeman, Juliana Perroud, Kim Fosu, Alaina Beckham, Junaid Riaz, Al Qamah Khan, Justine Johnson, Jose Parada, Maryam Hashmi, Lesley Yapur, Trinity Austin, Ashley Goodman, Dency Jovel, Barbara Piedjou Fone, Ivaco Clarke, Rebecca Valencia, Yomara Lopez Rodriguez, Syeda Fatima, Vanessa Lopez, Leticia Reyes, Ashley Branham, Reakia Haley and the Galvin family.
HAMPTON OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Hampton Oaks Elementary School has received the 2020 Healthy School Award from the Marine Corps Marathon Organization. The recognition was given to the schools having the most participation in the MCM Semper Fun Mile; 117 students from Hampton Oaks participated.