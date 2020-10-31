Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–2021 school year. For more information call 540/368-2559.
Students of The Week were David Romero Yanez, McKenna Richardson, Cloe Lewis, Mariska Stark, Leo Winn, Lei’Lani Monroe, Emmanuel Hill Jr., Isaiah Austin, Aubrianna Dawson, Angelo Rivera, Oliver Lafferty, Corbin Morales Parker, Allison Hernandez, Alexa Essel Lartey, Duaa Kashif and Dominick Henry.
Top involved classroom parents for October were Kelly Scott, Maria Torres, Tevin McNeil, Heather August, Jamie Fisher, Tiffany Twine, Missy Anthony, Stephanie Drury, Valerie Shoop, Trinity Austin, Renee Figgins, Jessica Faison, Valerie Irizarry, Rebecca Lawrence, Janet Rogers, Stacy Caldwell, Ruth Veloz, Kamden Donacien, Sarah Merhia, Brandon Samlal, Kibsaim Jimenez, Penny Johnson, Lasheekiya Jackson, Stephanie Thomas, Zohra Ghafoory, Ikeya Johnson, Charity Roland, Sonya Pounders, Allyscia Estrella, Ashley Goodman, Faustine Gyane, Phylicia Cedeno, the Kamara family and the Vasquez family.
