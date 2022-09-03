 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford county schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–2023 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.

Involved parents for the month of August were Karen Gonzalez–Ortega, Jose Marrero–Rivera, Jimmae Hamlett, Michael Hamlett, Alison Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Stephanie Lusk, William Lusk, Zohra Safi, Fahim Masoud, Adrianna Osburn, Candi Remsa, Mark Remsa, Craig Tones, Latrice Foster, Sade Moore, Zarlasht Omerzai, Josie Douglas, Katrina Watts, Darlene Moneymaker, Joell Marie Shaw, Safynaz Mohammed, Valerie Irizarry and Lauren Alleyne.

