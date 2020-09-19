Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year.

Head Start is a free, full-day preschool program, and is open to children who are 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 30, live in Stafford County, and meet federal income-eligibility guidelines.

The Early Head Start program serves infants, toddlers and pregnant women from low-income families.

For more information, call Meh Hussain or Caroline Langham, Early Head Start at 540/368-2559; or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.

Stafford Schools Early Childhood is providing hybrid instruction with two days of face to face in the classroom at North Star or Rising Star Early Childhood Education Centers.

Virtual instruction is offered at least two hours a week for those parents who do not wish their students to attend face to face.

Virtual and hybrid students are both provided asynchronous online activities for the days they are not meeting with their teacher face to face.

The Early Childhood Education Centers welcome teachers Jennifer Harris, Jessica Shields, Candice Gill, Stacy Hughes, Tara Crabtree, Susana Pellegrino and Jennifer Houck; Anastasia Tryfiates, mental health coordinator; Kevin Hale, transportation coordinator; Logan Abrams, speech language pathologist; Rhonda Heckman, school psychologist; Brandi Sorrow, cafeteria manager; Pam Butler, secretary/registrar; and Jane Barry, educational coordinator.