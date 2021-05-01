Stafford County Schools

Stafford County Public Schools has named Keana S. Butler at Park Ridge Elementary School as Principal of the Year and Nina Passmore, an Instructional Technology Resource Teacher at Rocky Run Elementary School, as Teacher of the Year.
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of the Week were Adalynn Franklin, Chase Dailey, Sayed Jamalzai, Braydon Berryman, Landen Covington, Azalea Carthens–Smith, Cameron Clatterbuck, Isabella Irizarry, Cataleya Carthens–Smith, Santiago Barrera, Isaiah Riley and Ahab Soofi.
Involved parents for the month of April were Oliva Stark, Christopher Kirchner, Marcus Montooth, Linda McCall, Deion Carthens–Smith, Nicole Lacy, Kirk Wesley, Bryce Ojeda, Camille O’Steen, Dolly Stone, Alejandra Castro, Tevhide Kucukkarasu, Melinda Riley, Johanna Gutierrez, LaKeesha Woodson, Penny Johnson, Jaden Woodruff, Johanna Antolik, Dahaina Guzman, Cynthia Olson, Cynthia Ritchie, Tanja Djuric, Sarah Arnold, Alfa Dickinson, Stephanie Lusk, and the Foy and Stone families.