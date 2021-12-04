Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will begin recruitment of students for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. Submission of online and paper applications will be available on Jan. 4. For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Orlis Villatoro, Phillip Twine III, Deitrick Quaye, Angelina Torres Garcia, Elliana Sekyere, Reilynn Kile–Johnson, Huma Sadat, Sebastian Mayorga, Marjorie Lainez–Gutierrez, Ombelline Megne Fone, Mia Velazquez Dominguez, Aidan Murphy, Zhania Pinckney and Syed Murtaza.
Children recognized for Honesty, the word of the month for November, were Dylan Winn, Bentley Newton, Adam Slamani and Aubree Fitzgerald.