Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Early Childhood Centers’ Service Employees of the Year are Jennifer Holmes from the Rising Star Center and Abrielle Flores from the North Star Center. Honorable mentions were Angel Fobbs, Ashley Terry, Alice Thompson, Pam Butler, Ghada Gad, Nancy Long, Noor Moussa, Norma Morey, Cindy Allen, Reyna Dorsey, Linda Hoe and Hanna Awad.