Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call Meh Hussain or Caroline Langham, Early Head Start at 540/368-2559; or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.
Students of the Week were Arianna Copeland–Brown, Aryanna Durham, Chase Dailey, Jayden–Chris Boampong, Sayed Jamalzai, Hadia Askari, Jorge Cosme Herrera, Anderson Bonilla Cruz, Oscar Diaz Gutierrez, Azalea Carthens–Smith, Cameron Clatterbuck, Hudson Farrar, Camryn Bonglo, Cataleya Carthens Smith, Joseph Corbin Jr., Santiago Barrera and Lillian Coe.
Top involved classroom parents for September were Kani Pitt, Ikeya Johnson, Angie Huntt, Ashley Goodman, Jose Negron, Hanna Ktiri, Melinda Bolta, Krystal Borror, Lillie Agyeman, Silvia Cavalier, Robin Brown, Ashley Goodman, Wesley Goodman, Abdul Khan, Nadia Khan, Maryam Hashmi, Mabel Adjei, Molly Woodruff, Cecelia Melendez, Tathiana Palomares, Faustina Gyane, Hannah Cox, the Cruz family, the Faucette family and the Ofori–Asabere family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!