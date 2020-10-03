Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call Meh Hussain or Caroline Langham, Early Head Start at 540/368-2559; or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.