Stafford County Schools

PARK RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Kindergarten teacher Carolyn O’Neal has received a grant from the Education Foundation to provide the StoryBook Treasures literacy program to students at Park Ridge Elementary School.
StoryBook Treasures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting the best books into the hands of children from Title 1 schools.
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will begin accepting applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year on Jan. 4. For more information about the program, call 540/368-2559.
