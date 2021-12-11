 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
PARK RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kindergarten teacher Carolyn O’Neal has received a grant from the Education Foundation to provide the StoryBook Treasures literacy program to students at Park Ridge Elementary School.

StoryBook Treasures is a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting the best books into the hands of children from Title 1 schools.

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center will begin accepting applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year on Jan. 4. For more information about the program, call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Alyis Yanes, Giselle Virula Virula, Ainhoa Toro Flors, Dulce Valle Jacinto, Kyrie Tomlinson, Gabina Vasquez Amaya, Zyair White, Jayvion Lopez, Ashley Ticuru–Ortiz, Chuckie Batey Jr., Chase Maertzig, Defne Yaylaci, Quymaine Jones, Cai Nelson, Manha Sher, Mathew Okbit, Clifford Parr Jr., Autumn Nelson and Zachary Godbey.

