Stafford County Schools

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $66,000 to four local organizations including Capital Caring, Stafford Food Security, Stafford County Public Schools and G3 Community Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for support everywhere,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are proud to donate funds to four outstanding organizations that are doing so much to help those in our community with various immediate needs.”