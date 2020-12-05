Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Students of the Week were Khouri Wesley, Amy Umana, Malique Ferrell, Alyis Yanes, Nimia Kaur Corum, Denis Goodman, Quymaine Jones, Layan Tawafsha, Adam Slamani, Ryder Kinard, Eden Perez Lopez, Raheem Kamara, Jacob Romero Palomares and Abusahid Koroma Jr.
Involved parents of the month for November were Julieann Hyland, Jeanne Anderson, John Anderson, Bobbie Blunkall–Ellie, Aaliyah Adderton, Franklin Huby, Sary Huby, April McDowell, Suyapa Diaz, Leticia Reyes, Marjorie Garica, Pamela Shook, Joanna Moreira, Ginny Haagenson, Justine Johnson, Dolly Stone, Taylor Parham, Shabana Sheikh, Francesa Britton, Kina Pitt–Draper, Mary Sakyi–Adjei, Jaclyn Shenton, Diana Kobia, the Prado–Simon family, the Cobbinah and Essel–Lartey family and the Faucette family.
