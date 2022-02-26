Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–23 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Braydon Berryman, Sophia Safi, Aubrianna Dawson, Laith Alhumaidi, Jasper Herron, Aaliyah Johnston, Lilith Reynolds, Ava Lewis, Lydia Brown, Adylene Lenau, Misael Watts, Miriam Corral–Moreira, Kayloni Rose, Nahomy Flores Bermudez, Ebenezer Kotokou, Santiago Vidal Caceres, Xander Claros, Asher Tunaya and Mustafa Raja.