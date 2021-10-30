Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Students of the Week were Nevaeh Dawson, Brightness Defokou Soh, Jionni Marasco, Azalea Carthens–Smith, Jada–Rose Davis, Amy Gonzalez Membreno, Ayaan Foote–El, Paislee Franklin, Maria Del Cid Nolasco, Sofia Pena Mendoza, Jannat Majid, Jaleyah Green and Anthony Castro Gutierrez.

Students recognized for responsibility, the word of October, were Amira Usman, Amy Gonzalez, Oliver Lafferty and Claire Bellanca.

Involved parents for the month of October were Samantha Neal, Philecia Marasco, Jancy Hill, Sana Slamani, Katrina Watts, Shana Goode, Yazmin Rodriguez, Seham Jannan, Hasseba Sadat, Jamiya Wigenton, Lakesia Woodson, Ashleigh Bryant, Myra Gonzalez, Elizabeth Perez Boamah, Ciara Rich, Morgan Williams, Lesly Solis, Felicia Berryman, Linda Squire, Jessica James, Leta Kile, Kanisha McGriff, Philipp Barco, Amanda Burfield, Rene Figgins, Barbara Awume, Estefani Johnson Santillan, Tivoli Dickinson, and the Urban, Lopez, Sellers, Kumar, Donkor and Restivo families.