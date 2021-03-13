Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of the Week were Karter Turner, Angelique Ntim, Breleigh Mills, Kailani James, Levi Tatar, Hope Moua, Semiramis Suarez Valencia and Elijah Harris.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!