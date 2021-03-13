 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.

Students of the Week were Karter Turner, Angelique Ntim, Breleigh Mills, Kailani James, Levi Tatar, Hope Moua, Semiramis Suarez Valencia and Elijah Harris.

Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center was awash with brightly-colored balloons, streamers and cheer to celebrate the 101st birthday of Ebby Hanson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility in Colonial Beach. Hanson’s family, fellow residents and care team members joined the centenarian in creating tie-dye T-shirts during the special festivities and enjoyed cake, too.

