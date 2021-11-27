Stafford County Schools

PURPLE STAR DESIGNATIONS
The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact for Military Children has awarded three Stafford County public schools with 2021 Purple Star Designation: Falmouth Elementary School for the first time, Conway and Rocky Run elementary schools for the second time. The Virginia Purple Star Designation applies to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.
Purple Star Designation is valid for three years. Schools must continue to demonstrate a commitment to the military community and reapply for designation.
Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Hampton Oaks, Rockhill, Rocky Run, Widewater and Winding Creek elementary schools hold Purple Star Designation.
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Involved parents for the month of November were Ashley Shrader, Milton Shrader, Nicole Balk, Justin Balk, Sarah Arnold, Jeniqua Adebayo, Tivoli Dickinson, Christina Dixon, Tasha Pressley, Kris Sandbakken, Katheryne Newman, Chrissy Starich, Keshia Whitmire, Jancy Hill, Sana Slamani, LaToya Graddy, Michelle Pickham, Luzvin Urban, Roberto Restivo, Kostadinka Restivo, Jamie Sellers, Sidney Sellers, Shana Goode, Barbara Kouonack, Jaime Mark, Patty Grogg, Manuella Menjene, Latishia Durham, Trinity Fredericks–Smith, Lesly Solis, Ashley Stull, Kelvin McCray, Temitope M. Obadimu, Ingrid Mejas, Antonio Peters, April McDowell, Tiffany Craddock and the Scott family.