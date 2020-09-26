 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call Meh Hussain or Caroline Langham, Early Head Start, at 540/368-2559, or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.

Students of the Week were Aquan Chapman, Arianna Argueta, Amias Brooks, Fardin Askari, Lyam Corral–Moreira, Araina Aguilar, Giovanni Christian, Kaycee Ayala Aguirre, Josiah Amos, Thomas Anthony, Lucas Alvarado, Lois Adjei, Auria Ausbrooks, Samira Aboushalaby, Gerhard Aguinada Pinto, Justin Amponsah and Zareesh Ali.

Wildcat Battalion recognized as best unit in its region
Wildcat Battalion recognized as best unit in its region

In only its third year, the Mountain View High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has won the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the 2019–2020 school year, recognizing it as the most outstanding MCJROTC unit in its region.

