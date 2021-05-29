Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–2022 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past for the programs, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of The Week were Elizabeth Jimenez Bobea, Aleena Shook, Aria Noori, Yamelith Vasquez–Amaya, Mia Huby, Dalton Goodman, Eslynn Jones, Romel Parada Flores, Kamari Berry–Freeman, Alonzo Spikes IV, Alexa Essel Lartey, Duaa Kashif and Dominick Henry.
Involved parents for the month of May were Joanna Johnson, Maryam Kamran, Luisa Amaya–Lopez, David Lamptey, Doreen Lamptey, Kina Pitt–Draper, Russ Hass, Erika Hass, Valerie Shoop, LaShawnda Keels, Ikeya Johnson, Michael Olukoya, Omtayo Fasanmi, Al Quamah Khan, Valerie Irizarry, Christopher Triana, Shannon Triana, Amber Belet, Roseyda Umana, Haja Kamara, and the Ballas, Romero Palomares, Moore, Ramirez and Patterson families.