Stafford County schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–22 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, you must call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application and one will be mailed to you.
Students of the Week were Manha Sher, Nima Baktash, Gracie Jett, Jasmin Palacios, Jerome Habonimana, Hasan Qureshi, Chase Maertzig, Kentae Davis Jr., Amyl Ortiz, Victoria Castillo and Jacob Sintu Osorio.
Involved parents for the month of January were Justine Hernandez, Deyse Palacios, Melinda Riley, Tevhide Kucukkarasu, Tendra Nelson, Johanna Gutierrez, Molly Woodruff, Patty Stovall, LaKeesha Woodson, Alejandra Castro, Taylor Parham, Maxine Silver, Misharon Turner, Soany Chirinos, Tathiana Palomares, Faustina Amponsah, Penny Johnson, Farhana Kashif, Nana Ago, Fatime Bates, Iris Ramirez, Ingrid Mejias, Muhammad Bilal Butt, Amanda Nicholas, and the Corbin and Harris families.