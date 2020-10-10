Stafford County Schools

NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Fifteen students in four Stafford County Public Schools are Commended Scholars in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Two students are semifinalists who will now move on and compete in the finalist round of the program.

The 2021 National Merit Scholar Commended Students are Sarah Ames, Jake Cover, Nitya Gottipati, Alexander Hardie, Trevor Millard, Madison Sanchez, Rowan Speight and Patrick Wood of Colonial Forge High School; Riley Bowling, Brooke Chambliss and Brayden Hitz of Mountain View High School; Nakayla Figgins of North Stafford High School; and Katherine Marschall, William Zinn and Abigail Rhodes of Stafford High School.

Semifinalists are Jason Raymond of Mountain View High School and Jacqueline Kuzma of North Stafford High School.

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Call 540/368-2559 for more information.

Students of The Week were Kian Saleem, Adalynn Franklin, Touria Elarchi, Mohammad Haris Khan, Queen Ashiann Brent, Braydon Berryman, Taliah Fortune, Davian Estrella, Maximus Cavalier, Riley Ingerson, Nylah Davis, Isabella Irizarry, Osman Dadgar, Princeton Faison, Alexander Cruz, Nolan Cheetham and Landen Covington.