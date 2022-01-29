Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is accepting online and paper applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022–2023 school year. For more information about the programs, call 540/368-2559.

Medicaid and the Family Access to Medical Insurance Security, FAMIS, are part of the Stafford County Public Schools and the Head Start Programs. Both programs provide health benefits to children through age 18. Parents needing insurance for their children can reach coordinator Denise Homan at 540/368-2559, ext. 767019; or DSS at 540/658-4118.

Early Childhood Centers’ Teachers of The Year are Kirsten Da Silva from the Rising Star Center and Kelly Bennett from the North Star Center.

Students of The Week were Aleena Vasquez–Sorto, Clay Williams, Zainab Haidari, Edwin Rivera Romero Jr., Logan Gardner, Zaria Relford, Maximus Cavalier, Mirielle Owusu Agyemang, Matthew Moore, Ayanna Durham, Larkin Smith, Adam Slamani, Nasir Tyler and Thais Reinaldo.