Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip receives donation of body armor

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K–9 Rip has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Rip’s vest was sponsored by the Patricia Dzubera and Richard E. Nelson Foundation.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K–9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, it has provided more than 4,156 vests to K–9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K–9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K–9s throughout the U.S.

The program accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744–$2,283, weighs an average of 4–5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, call 508/824-6978; or visit vik9s.org. Contributions may be mailed to Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.